What Kind Of Harley-Davidson Does Captain America Ride In Avengers: Age Of Ultron?
Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are loads of fantastical ways to get around in style. From SHIELD Helicarriers to Iron Man suits, all this comic-book-based technology makes it easy as can be to travel.
But coming from a much simpler time, Steve "Captain America" Rogers (Chris Evans) doesn't lean too heavily into the modern era's technological advancements. Rather, he opts for classic, tried-and-true modes of transportation. Coming of age during World War II and donning the American flag, it's no surprise that he rides a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron."
For the film, specifically the opening battle in Sokovia, Cap rides a Harley-Davidson Street 750. That is, until he uses his super-soldier strength to launch it over his head at some Hydra troops. These motorcycles came packed with liquid-cooled, V-twin, 749-cubic-centimeter engines, with 56 brake horsepower and 59 pound-feet of max torque to boot. They hit the market in 2015 – 70 years after Steve was frozen in ice at the end of the war — and wrapped up their tenure in 2021.
Over the years, the 750 has become one of the Harley-Davidson models we all love to hate. Nevertheless, it's now immortalized in the MCU, as is a less-than-loved Harley one of Captain America's fellow Avengers rides around in the film.
Cap isn't the only Avenger with a Harley in Age of Ultron
Though the Harley-Davidson Street 750 was designed with new, younger riders in mind, those devoted to the brand didn't exactly approve of it. First and foremost, that liquid-cooling system was a big departure from the traditional air-cooling system. Also, some felt the 750 was lacking in performance, build quality, reliability, and more. Still, it was good enough for Captain America for a time, just as the Harley-Davidson LiveWire was fine for Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).
Yes, both Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff rock some buzzworthy Harley-Davidson models in "Age of Ultron." Although they didn't hit the market until 2019, Nat rides a red and black LiveWire throughout the 2015 film. These bikes are electric, boast a top speed of 110 mph, and can go from zero to 60 mph in a mere three seconds. This makes them some of the fastest motorcycles Harley-Davidson has ever built. The LiveWire features 84 pound-feet of torque, as well as 100 horsepower. While these specs are solid, Harley enthusiasts cite its poor battery technology, lack of range per full charge, and unreasonable cost as reasons to avoid it.
Despite being in the Avengers, Captain America and Black Widow evidently weren't in the market for top-of-the-line motorcycles during the events of "Age of Ultron." Considering the destructive nature of their line of work, though, it makes sense that they wouldn't want to bring the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever made onto the battlefield.