What Kind Of Harley-Davidson Does Captain America Ride In Avengers: Age Of Ultron?

Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are loads of fantastical ways to get around in style. From SHIELD Helicarriers to Iron Man suits, all this comic-book-based technology makes it easy as can be to travel.

But coming from a much simpler time, Steve "Captain America" Rogers (Chris Evans) doesn't lean too heavily into the modern era's technological advancements. Rather, he opts for classic, tried-and-true modes of transportation. Coming of age during World War II and donning the American flag, it's no surprise that he rides a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

For the film, specifically the opening battle in Sokovia, Cap rides a Harley-Davidson Street 750. That is, until he uses his super-soldier strength to launch it over his head at some Hydra troops. These motorcycles came packed with liquid-cooled, V-twin, 749-cubic-centimeter engines, with 56 brake horsepower and 59 pound-feet of max torque to boot. They hit the market in 2015 – 70 years after Steve was frozen in ice at the end of the war — and wrapped up their tenure in 2021.

Over the years, the 750 has become one of the Harley-Davidson models we all love to hate. Nevertheless, it's now immortalized in the MCU, as is a less-than-loved Harley one of Captain America's fellow Avengers rides around in the film.