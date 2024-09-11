Yes, This Lego V10 Engine Actually Works (But It Won't Power Your Car)

The Lego company is able to produce some truly fascinating products for fans to build at home. They usually involve large structures — anything from the Hogwarts castle from "Harry Potter" to historical buildings like a 15th Century Japanese palace to fictional vehicles like a 7,000-piece Millennium Falcon. Lego can transport fans to any world they wish to visit. There are even some Lego sets worth more than you can ever imagine. However, Lego enthusiasts oftentimes surprise the internet with their own inventions that are truly impressive. Thanks to Lego expansions like Lego Technic, fans can outfit formerly stationary sets to have moving pieces or build something entirely new from scratch.

Some of the most fascinating builds are the ones that replicate real-world components, such as a fully functional V10 engine. Before you rush out to buy one for yourself to drop in your 1977 Pontiac Trans Am passion project, note that these replicas don't take oil. Nor do they have the power to actually get a full-sized car moving. They might be able to get a Lego car to run, though, if you're creative enough. There's something cathartic about constructing your favorite car and displaying it for friends and family to see. Why stop there, though? Build your favorite engine to display alongside your favorite cars. Follow one of these tutorials and you might be able to.