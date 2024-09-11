Yes, This Lego V10 Engine Actually Works (But It Won't Power Your Car)
The Lego company is able to produce some truly fascinating products for fans to build at home. They usually involve large structures — anything from the Hogwarts castle from "Harry Potter" to historical buildings like a 15th Century Japanese palace to fictional vehicles like a 7,000-piece Millennium Falcon. Lego can transport fans to any world they wish to visit. There are even some Lego sets worth more than you can ever imagine. However, Lego enthusiasts oftentimes surprise the internet with their own inventions that are truly impressive. Thanks to Lego expansions like Lego Technic, fans can outfit formerly stationary sets to have moving pieces or build something entirely new from scratch.
Some of the most fascinating builds are the ones that replicate real-world components, such as a fully functional V10 engine. Before you rush out to buy one for yourself to drop in your 1977 Pontiac Trans Am passion project, note that these replicas don't take oil. Nor do they have the power to actually get a full-sized car moving. They might be able to get a Lego car to run, though, if you're creative enough. There's something cathartic about constructing your favorite car and displaying it for friends and family to see. Why stop there, though? Build your favorite engine to display alongside your favorite cars. Follow one of these tutorials and you might be able to.
How does the Lego V10 engine work?
In June 2013, YouTube user OOOONeoGamerOOOO uploaded a video of his V10 engine Lego build. There's not much to go off of in the description, but one can speculate that it was a wholly original build that they devised on their own. The YouTube user actually has an entire series of videos, showing the engines that they've built, starting with a V2. The V10 video shows off the air-powered engine as its pistons reach 1200 rpm. The user simply connects an air pump to a connected tube, which pushes air into the engine. It's an impressive build that's even more hypnotic to listen to.
The other replica comes from the Bricks Master Builder channel on YouTube. This design utilizes an electric motor and batteries to get the pieces moving rather than air. More impressively, this V10 is more compact and intricate, coming with a radiator fan, engine belts, and an engine cover with pipes. It looks like an engine ready to be dropped into an old muscle car. Once they finished constructing the engine, they also had a five-speed gearbox to assemble that connects to the V10 and comes complete with a shifter.
While Bricks Master Builder built the engine and gearbox, they received the set from another YouTube channel called LesDiy, where they build all sorts of diy Lego sets.