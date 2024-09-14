Engine Vs. Motor: Key Differences Explained

Cars have been around for well over a century, though it didn't take them nearly that long to become ingrained in our everyday way of life. In short order, they became essential for commuting to work, traveling for leisure, or even just visiting friends and family. Sure, some other unusual modes of transportation that you can actually use today have cropped up alongside them, but as it stands, cars remain at the front of the pack — especially since so much innovation has occurred within the industry, which will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

To say that modern cars are comprised of tons of moving parts would be quite the understatement. From electronics inside the cabin to aid in comfort to numerous internal components that work as one to keep the vehicle moving, there's a lot for someone new to the automotive world to wrap their head around. Two of the most important elements of a car one should know about are engines and motors. Though they're often used as interchangeable terms for the same thing, the truth of the matter is, that is not accurate.

Engines and motors are incredibly different in more ways than one. Here are the key things that set them apart from one another.