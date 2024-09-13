6 Aircraft Made By Kawasaki In WW2

World War II was such an all-encompassing conflict that nearly everyone was involved in one way or another. In the United States, civilians gathered scrap metal and other materials for the war effort, and rationing was common throughout civilian populations around the world. In terms of industry, many manufacturers were moved from peacetime production to working to support the war, so it wasn't uncommon for firms like BMW to produce military assets.

The same was true in Japan, where companies like Mitsubishi produced the infamous A6M Zero Japanese fighter. Other companies were also involved, including Kawasaki. While it's probably best known for making motorcycles, jet skis, ATVs, and the likes these days, the company was in full wartime production throughout WWII. During the war, Kawasaki made many things, including several aircraft.

While the Mitsubishi A6M Zero is probably the best-known military fighter used by the Imperial Japanese Army Air Service and one of the top WWII fighter aircraft, several Kawasaki models gave it a run for its money. Many of Kawasaki's aircraft were similar in design, using many of the same components for different builds. These six aircraft were all made by Kawasaki during WWII.

