What Does Lariat Mean On Ford Trucks?
Data from GoodCarBadCar shows that with 750,789 units sold, the Ford F-Series was America's bestseller in 2023. Now, this isn't only about 2023 accolades as the F-Series has topped the bestsellers chart for the last 47 years consecutively. The F-Series is also Ford's bestselling vehicle of all time, with the F-150 alone accounting for well over 40 million units as of 2022. All of this, of course, didn't just happen by chance, but has been the result of the Ford F-Series' continuous improvement, versatility, reliability, advanced technology, resale value, and numerous trims and body styles, as well as robust engine options.
The likes of the Ford Maverick and Ford Ranger don't generate as much interest as the F-Series lineup, but are still a tempting purchase regardless, and for good reason. Similar to the F-Series, these other Ford trucks are well made and offer an appreciable number of trim levels to choose from, among which the Lariat trim is a regular sight. Depending on the Ford truck being considered, the Lariat can be a mid-tier (F-150), top-level (Ford Ranger), or range-topping trim (Ford Maverick), with a good balance of premium features, technology, and creature comforts at a reasonable price point. But how different is it from the other trim options? Keep reading to learn.
What Lariat means for Ford
The Lariat trim is one of the more luxurious trim levels Ford offers truck shoppers. In the 2024 Ford F-150, it is positioned above the XL, STX, and XLT trims, and in that capacity offers standard features you won't find on the lower models, like power-folding outside mirrors, 20-inch alloy wheels, leather seats, heated and cooled power front seats, ambient interior lighting, and power-adjustable pedals. There's also an eight-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, adaptive cruise control, lane-centering assist, and Ford's BlueCruise partially autonomous driving system. Given its relatively affordable $65,395 starting price tag (MSRP), the F-150 Lariat is the sweet spot for luxury buyers and budget-conscious consumers alike.
However, if the Lariat's offering still doesn't satisfy, the F-150 Platinum and especially the King Ranch, offer a big enough leap forward in terms of luxuries to justify a step-up. The Platinum trim builds on the Lariat with standard features, like a heated power steering wheel, a heads-up display, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a wireless smartphone charger, and an adaptive suspension, as well as unique interior and exterior trim.
In addition to those features, the King Ranch adds heated rear seats, a two-panel moonroof, and more. The 2024 F-150 Platinum and King Ranch both start at $73,845 (MSRP). For their part, the F-150 Tremor and Raptor differ from the Lariat in that they are off-road-oriented models.