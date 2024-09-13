What Does Lariat Mean On Ford Trucks?

Data from GoodCarBadCar shows that with 750,789 units sold, the Ford F-Series was America's bestseller in 2023. Now, this isn't only about 2023 accolades as the F-Series has topped the bestsellers chart for the last 47 years consecutively. The F-Series is also Ford's bestselling vehicle of all time, with the F-150 alone accounting for well over 40 million units as of 2022. All of this, of course, didn't just happen by chance, but has been the result of the Ford F-Series' continuous improvement, versatility, reliability, advanced technology, resale value, and numerous trims and body styles, as well as robust engine options.

The likes of the Ford Maverick and Ford Ranger don't generate as much interest as the F-Series lineup, but are still a tempting purchase regardless, and for good reason. Similar to the F-Series, these other Ford trucks are well made and offer an appreciable number of trim levels to choose from, among which the Lariat trim is a regular sight. Depending on the Ford truck being considered, the Lariat can be a mid-tier (F-150), top-level (Ford Ranger), or range-topping trim (Ford Maverick), with a good balance of premium features, technology, and creature comforts at a reasonable price point. But how different is it from the other trim options? Keep reading to learn.