What Are Military Style Battery Terminals & How Do They Compare To Other Types?

Cars are complex machines with thousands of parts that must work in harmony, but at the heart of it all lies your battery. If your dashboard battery light is on or your battery drains quickly, the problem might be with the terminals that connect your battery's electrodes to the thick cables that supply power to and return it from your car's systems. You might have corrosion interrupting the flow of current, or the terminals themselves may not be clamped down tightly enough. When it comes time to replace your battery terminals, you'll be presented with some choices. Many auto parts stores sell terminals labeled as "military terminals," but what are military terminals and how are they different from the other types of battery terminals?

Military battery terminals are constructed so you can connect additional wires to them along with the main cables (usually 4 gauge or thicker) that connect to your battery. These extra wires are connected via a long fastening bolt on the side of the terminal or extra fasteners on top of the terminal. Ring terminals are used to attach the battery wires and run power to accessories like auxiliary lights, winches, or stereo amplifiers. When using a military-style battery terminal, make sure to install the largest auxiliary ring terminal first. This ensures the remaining terminals will make good contact when the bolts and nuts are tightened.