The Supercar Tyreek Hill Was Driving Before His Shocking Detainment

Tyreek Hill was seen being detained by Miami-Dade police a few hours before he was set to play in his first NFL game of the season. Hill, the Miami Dolphin's wide receiver who was given the 'Cheetah' nickname because of his speed, was seen lying face down on the ground while in handcuffs, with the butterfly doors of his supercar seen left open in the background.

Advertisement

The altercation allegedly began when Hill was pulled over by the cops for speeding. One body cam footage of the stop showed the Cheetah seemingly refusing to lower his window, which led to one of the officers opening his door, pulling him out of his seat, and putting him in cuffs. He was eventually released and given a ticket for reckless driving, while the Miami-Dade Police Department put one of the involved officers on administrative duty while an investigation on the stop was underway.

This drama before Sunday's game have caught the attention of many. But aside from the potential issues in that traffic stop, there's one other thing that some people who saw the video are asking: What was Tyreek driving when he got cuffed?

Advertisement