The Supercar Tyreek Hill Was Driving Before His Shocking Detainment
Tyreek Hill was seen being detained by Miami-Dade police a few hours before he was set to play in his first NFL game of the season. Hill, the Miami Dolphin's wide receiver who was given the 'Cheetah' nickname because of his speed, was seen lying face down on the ground while in handcuffs, with the butterfly doors of his supercar seen left open in the background.
The altercation allegedly began when Hill was pulled over by the cops for speeding. One body cam footage of the stop showed the Cheetah seemingly refusing to lower his window, which led to one of the officers opening his door, pulling him out of his seat, and putting him in cuffs. He was eventually released and given a ticket for reckless driving, while the Miami-Dade Police Department put one of the involved officers on administrative duty while an investigation on the stop was underway.
This drama before Sunday's game have caught the attention of many. But aside from the potential issues in that traffic stop, there's one other thing that some people who saw the video are asking: What was Tyreek driving when he got cuffed?
A British supercar
Hill was driving in a McLaren 720S when he got accosted by the Miami-Dade Police Department. While it's unclear if he owns, leases, or rents the supercar, he was previously seen in a YouTube video attempting to "jump" over the same vehicle. He even said, "What's up, y'all? I'm about to hurdle my McLaren..." so we could safely assume that he owns it.
The McLaren 720S is one of the fastest cars that the British carmaker built, with a top speed of 212 mph and a zero to 60 time of just 2.8 seconds. It achieves this with its mid-mounted 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo engine that delivers 710 bhp and 770 Nm of torque to the rear wheels. All this power allows the supercar to achieve a quarter mile time of about 10.4 seconds.
It first arrived on the car scene in 2017 and had a sticker price of over $300,000. Although it has since been replaced by the 2024 McLaren 750S, the 720S is still a formidable track car that you can daily drive in the city. Perhaps the Cheetah had a little bit too much fun behind the wheel before heading into the game, that's why he got pulled over. Nevertheless, we're happy that the situation eventually calmed down, allowing the Cheetah to make the first game of the season. As for the car, we hope to see more of it in funny YouTube videos by the Cheetah, not going viral for some other negative reason.