5 Movies That Featured The Pontiac GTO

Pontiac has made a lot of great classic cars, from the Trans Am to the Bonneville, but when a filmmaker wants a muscle car in their movie, it's the GTO they often turn to. The Pontiac GTO is a legendary part of muscle car history. By the late 1960s and early '70s, the car got some style upgrades, putting it more in line with what people think of today as American muscle. John DeLorean knew what he was doing when he threw a 389 V8 under the hood of a Pontiac Tempest. The GTO has also made quite a name for itself in Hollywood over the years.

Sometimes a movie calls for fast and flashy cars like in the "Fast and Furious" franchise. Other times, a film focuses on classics or calls for a mixture of all types of cars. Even when cars aren't the focus of a film, they can leave an impression, telling the audience a little bit about a character.

To see a well-kept Pontiac GTO, especially one from the '60s or '70s, in real-life is always special, but it's not too uncommon to see one in the background of a film. When one plays a starring role, though, that's a real treat. Here are a few movies where you'll get more than just a glimpse of a classic GTO.