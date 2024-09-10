How To Remove Xbox Game Bar From Windows

The Xbox Game Bar, which comes pre-installed on Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs, can enhance your gaming experience in many ways. It offers various useful features, such as the ability to connect with friends, capture highlights, and monitor FPS during games. However, you may find that this feature isn't necessary or useful for your specific needs.

For some, the Xbox Game Bar can be more of a hindrance than a help. It can be distracting or drain system resources, especially on PCs with limited hardware capabilities. Also, if you prefer alternative tools or don't game on your PC at all, the presence of the Game Bar can feel unnecessary and annoying.

The good news is that you can get rid of the Xbox Game Bar from your Windows computer. You can either stop it from using system resources by disabling its background activities, or uninstall it entirely. Here, we'll show you how to do both.