5 Budget-Friendly Gadgets For Beginner Filmmakers

Filmmaking presents the ultimate clash of creativity and commerce. Every movie faces the same struggle, whether it's a $200 million Marvel blockbuster or a $1 million A24 indie horror flick. Telling a compelling and creatively-told story while dealing with the pressures that come with time and money is hard. This is especially true if you're a filmmaker or content creator starting off your journey. Unless you're lucky enough to have the right resources or connections off the bat, chances are you're spending your own money to fund your projects and buy equipment with no guarantee of making that money back right away, which can quickly add up.

Advertisement

As tempting as it might be to want to buy the most high-end gadgets to up your production values, your best bet is to scale back. Investing in the most expensive cameras, audio equipment, tripods, or filters may sound like a great idea on paper, but the learning curve it takes to master these tools can quickly become overwhelming, distracting you from nailing down the fundamental skills of filmmaking and discovering your storytelling style. By purchasing equipment that's more affordable, you'll better be able to focus on advancing your know-how of the craft.

Similar to low-budget video editing software, the wide accessibility to varied film equipment nowadays has allowed even cheaper filmmaking tools to produce stunning quality results. At the end of the day, it's how you use these tools that determine the quality of your work rather than how much you've spent. With that said, here are five budget-friendly filmmaking gadgets to get you off on the right foot.

Advertisement