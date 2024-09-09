Kawasaki Vs. Honda Dirt Bikes: Which Has The Better Reputation For Reliability?

Dirt biking began over a century ago in the U.K. when rider's set out to experience the backcountry on motorcycles made for roads. It wasn't until the '60s that dirt bikes (specifically made for off-road use) started to appear from large manufacturers. Today, Kawasaki offers several models of its KX motocross and cross-country line ranging from youth up to robust adult variations. Honda also offers several options for dirt bikes including its XR and CRF product lines. In terms of reliability, while both Japanese manufacturers produce a fantastic product, many consider the highest build quality and longevity squarely in Honda's corner.

But why does Honda have such a solid reputation in the world of dirt bikes? For starters, it was Soichiro Honda (the inventor who established Honda) who developed the first motorcycle model highly accredited for popularizing two-wheeled vehicles among the public in the late 1950s, the Super Cub. In fact, 2017 was witness to a special ceremony marking the Super Cub series' 100 millionth unit made, according to Honda.

The 1961 CR60 was Honda's first off-road bike and Kawasaki followed shortly after with B8M in 1963. Even though Honda's first motocross bike, the Elsinore, launched in the early 70s, later than other Japanese manufacturers, it brought with it brand recognition and a solid reputation. Although, with five decades of experience in the dirt bike industry, Kawasaki isn't far behind, and in the list of every major dirt bike brand ranked from worst to best, it's among the top manufacturers.

