How To Change Your Apple ID In The App Store

To start using a brand-new Apple device — such as an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac computer, among others — you need to set it up using an Apple ID. This pertains to your personal account that you'll use to utilize Apple's myriad of essential services and allow you to work across all your connected devices.

One such service is the App Store, a platform where you can avail apps and games, make in-app purchases, pay for subscriptions, and even send friends Apple gift cards. Although it's generally a good idea to only use one Apple ID for every Apple gadget and service you own and utilize, you may run into an instance where it may be necessary to be able to log into a service using a different Apple ID.

For instance, if you purchased content like movies or software using a different Apple ID, you may want to access them on newer Apple gadgets in your possession. Similarly, you may have been previously using an Apple ID that still has some monetary balance available that you can use to purchase stuff from the App Store. In any case, it's possible to use an Apple ID specifically for App Store purchases that's different from the Apple ID you're using with other Apple services like iCloud, Messages, and FaceTime.

