Where Is The Applications Folder On A Mac? Here's How To Access It

Sometimes, certain apps won't appear within the Applications folder. These can be intended to be hidden, or ones that just run in the background and support larger apps or your Mac itself. If, for one reason or another, you want to get to these, you have to jump through some additional hoops. Thankfully, the process isn't too involved.

Advertisement

1. In the Finder, open the drive you want to look in under the Locations tab.

2. From here, open the Macintosh ID folder.

3. Finally, enter the keyboard shortcut Command + Shift + . to make hidden files and apps appear. This shortcut also hides them when used again.

This is all well and good, but it should be noted that certain hidden apps and files are best left alone. Some of these can be imperative to your Mac's ability to function and keep your information secure, so it likely isn't a good idea to go messing around with such things without a good idea of what exactly they do. In fact, your Mac will likely make certain files impossible to mess with for this reason, though you can still look at them. At any rate, with all of this knowledge at your disposal, you can now get the most out of your Mac's app library — ideally including the best apps to improve your device experience in 2024.

Advertisement