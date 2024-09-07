Who Makes The Engine Support Bars From AutoZone & How Much Do They Cost?

Do-it-yourself enthusiasts might be quick to tell you that doing a job right requires that you are using the right equipment. That's particularly true for DIY projects undertaken in the home garage, as botching a project under the hood could prove every bit as costly as mistakes made while touching up a kitchen or bathroom.

These days, there's little reason for gear heads to be lacking in the tool department, as there are countless automotive retailers and specialty tool makers out there providing consumers with whatever gear they need in their home garage. That includes one tool in particular that not only helps keep you safe as you work — either above or below your vehicle's engine — but would prevent catastrophic damage that could occur if that engine were to move around while you work. Engine support bars are available from most automotive retail outlets like AutoZone.

AutoZone currently carries three different models of engine support bar, stocking them alongside many other underrated tools in its stock, and might even "loan" you one when you're in need. Those engine support beams come from three different manufacturers, including OEMTOOLS, OTC Tools, and Astro Pneumatic. Depending on your level of automotive expertise, you may already have specific opinions about each of those brands. However, if cost is your deciding factor, you should know prices vary between each of the engine support beams available from AutoZone.

