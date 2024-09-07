Who Makes The Engine Support Bars From AutoZone & How Much Do They Cost?
Do-it-yourself enthusiasts might be quick to tell you that doing a job right requires that you are using the right equipment. That's particularly true for DIY projects undertaken in the home garage, as botching a project under the hood could prove every bit as costly as mistakes made while touching up a kitchen or bathroom.
These days, there's little reason for gear heads to be lacking in the tool department, as there are countless automotive retailers and specialty tool makers out there providing consumers with whatever gear they need in their home garage. That includes one tool in particular that not only helps keep you safe as you work — either above or below your vehicle's engine — but would prevent catastrophic damage that could occur if that engine were to move around while you work. Engine support bars are available from most automotive retail outlets like AutoZone.
AutoZone currently carries three different models of engine support bar, stocking them alongside many other underrated tools in its stock, and might even "loan" you one when you're in need. Those engine support beams come from three different manufacturers, including OEMTOOLS, OTC Tools, and Astro Pneumatic. Depending on your level of automotive expertise, you may already have specific opinions about each of those brands. However, if cost is your deciding factor, you should know prices vary between each of the engine support beams available from AutoZone.
Here's what an engine support bar from AutoZone will cost you
For the record, an engine support beam will likely set you back more than some safety-focused items you should already have in your home garage setup. However, if you're working on a vehicle's transmission, motor mount, or transaxle, or are merely looking to brace your engine while you're tinkering from below, an engine support beam could be an invaluable addition to your DIY garage arsenal. That said, if you need that sort of support for your engine, cost may be less of a concern. Engine supports aren't prohibitively expensive, with AutoZone's most expensive option coming in under $400.
That high-end engine support beam is OTC's three-point support bar, and it'll cost you $367.99 brand new. Oddly enough, there are no pictures or specs available on the AutoZone site dedicated to the OTC support beam. The device is, however, also available on Amazon — with detailed specs noting that its steel frame can safely support up to 700 pounds, making it suitable to use with most light and medium duty car and truck engines.
Like the OTC, both the OEMTOOLS and Astro Pneumatic engine support beams available through AutoZone are made of steel and can support up to 700 pounds. They are also three-point support systems designed to hold off-center loads. So in the end, name brand recognition and cost may be the biggest factors in your decision. If cost is at the top of the list for your deciding factors, the OEMTOOLS engine support beam is listed at $215.99 through AutoZone, while the Astro Pneumatic is the cheapest option at $194.99.
What customers say about AutoZone's engine support beams
Cost and relative function aside, the three engine support beams available for purchase through AutoZone each boast different looks and design features, so you'll want to do some additional research to discern which is the right fit for you and your vehicle. User reviews for the OEMTOOLS, OTC Tools, and Astro Pneumatic devices can, of course, be helpful on that front. However, AutoZone's web store currently has none listed for the three devices.
Amazon users have offered their opinions on both the OEMTOOLS support beam and the OTC device, with the former currently holding a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating, and the latter earning a 4.2 star rating. Regarding the OEMTOOLS beam, many of the 5-star reviews praise its effectiveness and quality, particularly at the price-point. However, some reviewers feel it isn't adjustable enough for use with all vehicles, and at least one reviewer had issues with faulty rubber support stoppers. As for the OTC engine support, the 4 and 5-star ratings largely praise it for its toughness and adjustability. Meanwhile, one negative review dinged it for sitting too low over the engine, with several more noting theirs arrived with missing parts.
That brings us to the Astro Pneumatic engine support beam, which currently has no user reviews to read over on Amazon. We did, however, track a few reviews down on The Home Depot's web page, where it has a 4.4 stars out of 5 rating. While users largely feel the Astro Pneumatic support beam is effective, some reviewers have questioned its stability, albeit noting that it did get the job done. So take that into account before you consider buying.