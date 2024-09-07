What Does The 'ECR' In ECR Engines Stand For & Which NASCAR Teams Use Them?

The name ECR Engines likely doesn't mean much to folks who don't follow auto racing. However, those in the know might agree that ECR is one of the preeminent names in precision racing engines: Vehicles powered by ECR-branded motors have earned more than 200 wins in various pro motorsport racing series.

Advertisement

Many of those more recent wins have, of course, come from NASCAR tracks. Still, we'd wager even some diehard fans of the stock car racing arena have no idea what the "ECR" in ECR Engines actually means. The letters stand for Earnhardt Childress Racing, with those names indeed signifying that ECR Engines boasts ties to two absolute legends in the NASCAR arena: Late-great driver Dale Earnhardt (who tragically died on the track in 2001), and Hall of Fame driver and team owner, Richard Childress.

ECR Engines first emerged in 2007, when Dale Earnhardt Inc. and Richard Childress Racing merged their operations to form a one-stop shop for developing and delivering high-performance racing engines to both factions, building their well-known names into the brand. However, RCR took full control of Earnhardt Childress Racing Technologies in 2016, with ECR Engines not only operating out of Childress' Welcome, North Carolina campus and garages, but also powering vehicles in his NASCAR fleet. As of this writing, there are four NASCAR teams racing under the RCR banner, two in the NASCAR Cup series and two in NASCAR's Xfinity Series.

Advertisement