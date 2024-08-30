Brazil Orders X Ban: Why Using A VPN Could Be An Expensive Mistake

Over the past few weeks, Elon Musk and Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes have been exchanging barbs over fake news and hate speech proliferation on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Today, the top court has ordered an immediate suspension of X's services in the country and has also levied a hefty fine for anyone trying to access the platform using VPN services, reports the Associated Press.

The order to ban X in the country comes after the court gave the social media company a deadline for appointing a local legal representative to oversee its operations in the country. Following the court's order, Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency has started limiting access, and has asked Google and Apple to delist the mobile app from Play Store and App Store, respectively.

Earlier this month, X shuttered its office in Brazil citing threats of an arrest made against its country representative if they didn't comply with certain content orders given by the government. The social media platform didn't comply with requests for taking appropriate action against accounts that were allegedly engaged in spreading misinformation, while arguing that it won't bow down to censorship.

