Why You Shouldn't Buy A Former Uber Or Lyft Car (And What To Look For)

Uber and Lyft drivers rely on their cars to make a living, which means these vehicles are constantly on the road, shuttling passengers from one place to another. The longer they're on the road, the more money they can make.

A recent survey by Gridwise highlights just how demanding this can be. According to their findings, a full-time driver needs to clock over 50 hours and complete more than 100 trips each week just to earn $1,000. That's a lot of time spent behind the wheel, week after week.

These long hours can push drivers to their limits. While some ride-hailing apps notify drivers to take breaks after a set number of hours, many drivers simply switch to another app to keep working. On the other hand, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that driver fatigue contributes to 100,000 police-reported crashes each year. Considering these stats, it's easy to see why cars used for ride-hailing services might be at a higher risk of accidents.

Even without accidents, these cars endure far more wear and tear than personal vehicles. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reports that most people only make about three trips a day, spending less than 4 hours on the road. In contrast, ride-hailing vehicles see more use.

Continuous use, with minimal breaks, takes a significant physical toll on ride-hailing vehicles. For example, door handles and hinges can become loose, seats may start to sink, and upholstery might wrinkle, tear, and fray. This wear and tear isn't just cosmetic. Sure, the car may start to look worn out, but it also begins to feel less comfortable and, ultimately, becomes less reliable.