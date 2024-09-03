Britain's New Challenger 3 Is Looking Like The Tank Of The Future

Britain has been using the Challenger 2 main battle tank (MBT) since it was first introduced in the 1990s. Plans to upgrade the U.K.'s fleet of MBTs in the early 2000s, but issues arose, and the tanks didn't begin the Life Extension Program (LEP) until 2014. Eventually, the program evolved into an entirely new tank design called Challenger 3. The Army began the process of upgrading its existing fleet of Challenger 2s to Challenger 3s in 2021.

While the Challenger 2 is an excellent tank, it is limited by its relatively ancient technology, and the Challenger 3 is the solution. Once converted, the result will be an entirely new tank built on the foundation of the existing tanks used by the British Army. It will take some time for the Challenger 3 to find its way out of manufacture and onto the world's battlefields. Should everything proceed as planned, the British Army will begin receiving Challenger 3 MBTs in 2025.

The first batch of Challenger 2 tanks began the upgrade process to the Challenger 3 in September 2023. The Royal Tank Regiment will receive the first batch in 2025. In total, 148 tanks will go through the process. That's more than half the current fleet of 213 Challenger 2 tanks. As the program continues, modifications from testing will result in improvements to the design, and should the British Parliament approve more, the next batch will incorporate the lessons learned from the first.

[Featured image by Ministry of Defense via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | OGL v1.0]