How Fast Is The Kawasaki KLX110? A Look At Its Top Speed & Acceleration Times
Kawasaki is a major motorcycle brand that has a product no matter your needs, from cruising to dirt bikes, with the Kawasaki KLX line being a good option if you want to take your bike off the road. Since the KLX line has some of the most popular dirt bikes for trail riding, there are several options and models you can buy, depending on your budget and requirements. The Kawasaki KLX110R is a good fit if you're a beginner and want to get into the world of dirt bikes.
The official specs for the 2025 model of the KLX110R specify that the bike comes equipped with an air-cooled, 4-stroke 112cc engine, and 7.3 horsepower at 7,500 rpm, as measured by MaxAbout. But what about its speed? Is the KLX110R good for racing? Kawasaki does not publicize specified top speeds itself, so to find speeds and acceleration time we had to make do with individual user tests and a handful of websites that did their own measurements. Oneway_Jerry on YouTube measured the top speed of the KLX110R to be 50 mph on the 2022 model. This is not bad for a beginner ride, as it gives you enough power to get through off-road terrain while still letting you keep control of the vehicle.
A look at the Kawasaki's KLX110 acceleration times
Kawasaki does not currently list official acceleration times for the KLX110R on its consumer website, just like it doesn't list horsepower and top speed information, so the best you can do is get an estimate from testers. According to DirtBikes, the Kawasaki KLX110R can go from 0 to 60mph in 8 seconds. This is similar to the 2025 Honda CRF110F dirt bike, and on the faster end of the spectrum for 110cc dirt bikes. Of course, these acceleration times and top speeds are an approximation, and your mileage may vary depending on many factors, but it's a good estimate for how the KLX110R will perform.
If you want more control over your bike, or you want a bigger bike, there is the KLX110R L model. This larger model includes a higher seat, high ground clearance, as well as a manual clutch in order to learn shifting techniques in bikes — as opposed to the regular model's automatic clutch. If you are looking for other beginner-friendly motorcycles, and want more power, the Kawasaki KLX230 is a good option for beginners.