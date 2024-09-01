How Fast Is The Kawasaki KLX110? A Look At Its Top Speed & Acceleration Times

Kawasaki is a major motorcycle brand that has a product no matter your needs, from cruising to dirt bikes, with the Kawasaki KLX line being a good option if you want to take your bike off the road. Since the KLX line has some of the most popular dirt bikes for trail riding, there are several options and models you can buy, depending on your budget and requirements. The Kawasaki KLX110R is a good fit if you're a beginner and want to get into the world of dirt bikes.

The official specs for the 2025 model of the KLX110R specify that the bike comes equipped with an air-cooled, 4-stroke 112cc engine, and 7.3 horsepower at 7,500 rpm, as measured by MaxAbout. But what about its speed? Is the KLX110R good for racing? Kawasaki does not publicize specified top speeds itself, so to find speeds and acceleration time we had to make do with individual user tests and a handful of websites that did their own measurements. Oneway_Jerry on YouTube measured the top speed of the KLX110R to be 50 mph on the 2022 model. This is not bad for a beginner ride, as it gives you enough power to get through off-road terrain while still letting you keep control of the vehicle.