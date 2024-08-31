How Much HP Can Long Tube Headers Add To A 6.4 HEMI Engine?

Chrysler has produced the Gen-3 HEMI engine since 2003, and since that time, it has undergone some substantial changes. Beginning with the 5.7-liter HEMI, the Gen-3 HEMI platform soon included various displacements ranging up to 6.4 liters (392 cubic inches) and methods, such as superchargers, to gain horsepower while maintaining some modicum of fuel efficiency. One of the best ways to gain bolt-on horsepower from a 6.4-liter HEMI is to improve the airflow through it. That's why we see substantial power gains from engines employing forced-air-induction over naturally aspirated versions, however, the cost of adding a supercharger to a HEMI can be prohibitive.

Advertisement

A cheaper way to move more air through a 6.4 HEMI is to improve the flow of exhaust gasses out of the engine, starting with a set of long tube headers. MotorTrend shared how Hot Rod magazine's Dan Foley was able to quantify the horsepower gain by running a 2015 Scat Pack Shaker Dodge Challenger on a dyno before and after the addition of long tube headers.

Before any work was done, the 392 (6.4-liter) HEMI, advertised at 485 horsepower, produced 384 horsepower and 389 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels. After swapping the stock exhaust for the long tube header version, the same car made 410 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque on the dyno, a gain of 26 horsepower and 28 lb-ft of torque.

[Featured image by Ammar shaker via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 3.0]

Advertisement