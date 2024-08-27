2 Signs That An MDS Solenoid In Your 5.7 HEMI Is Bad

Chrysler's MDS, or Multi Displacement System, was only available for the 5.7-liter HEMI in vehicles produced in 2005 and later. If you're wondering if your late-model 5.7 HEMI has MDS there are a couple of ways to tell.

Advertisement

First, if it's equipped with a manual transmission, it doesn't have MDS. Another potential indicator is the ECO light illuminating on the instrument cluster when cruising on a level or downhill road at highway speeds.

The absence of the ECO light while driving isn't a foolproof indicator as it won't light up under certain conditions or if there's an MDS malfunction. Your car's first line of communication in the event of an MDS solenoid malfunction is shining or flashing the Check Engine Light (CEL) on the instrument panel.

Another potential sign of a bad MDS solenoid is experiencing lower than average fuel economy. The 5.7 HEMI's MDS feature is one of Chrysler's tricks to increase HEMI engine fuel efficiency. Users report fuel economy reductions ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 mpg after disabling the system. A bad MDS solenoid disables the entire system, leaving the engine running on all eight cylinders.

Advertisement

A ticking noise tied to engine speed, often called the "Hemi Tick," is one of the most common owner-reported problems with the 5.7 HEMI engine. The noise, along with rough engine idling, could indicate serious valve train problems that have progressed beyond a simple MDS solenoid replacement.