Does Ryobi Really Make Fishing Reels?
Ryobi is a brand that most associate with power tools, and for good reason. With its wide assortment of tools and appliances, reasonable prices, and largely reliable output, they're a strong choice for a variety of jobs. In fact, there are even select Ryobi tools you definitely want to have in your craft room. However, there is some confusion when it comes to its lesser-known products — chief among them being their fishing reels, which have been a source of discussion and head-scratching for some.
As the history of Ryobi goes, after being established in the 1940s, it came to prominence in the 1960s. It was responsible for a variety of products, including fishing tackle. However, this endeavor didn't last, as it phased out fishing-related items by the end of the 1990s. In September 2000, it sold off its fishing segment to Johshuya Co. Ltd, marking the end of its involvement in such business. Eight years later, Weihai Ryobi International Trading Co. Ltd. entered an agreement with Johshuya to manufacture and sell Ryobi fishing products worldwide, with the exception of the Japan market. If you see new Ryobi fishing gear for sale these days, know that there's a chance it's just a Ryobi product in name only with another brand's tech behind it.
Technically speaking, Ryobi is no longer in the fishing equipment game, but that's not to say you can't track down some of its older products to add to your collection.
Ryobi's old fishing equipment isn't too hard to buy
It has been decades since Ryobi left the fishing world behind, continuing its tenure as a powerhouse in the power tool realm instead. As a result, the fact that the company dabbled in fishing gear once upon a time has become less widely-known, but not everyone forgot about its reels. There are plenty of experienced fishing enthusiasts out there that remember Ryobi's offerings back in the late 20th century. Not to mention, there are plenty of newcomers to the hobby seeking to try them out, but don't know where to begin when it comes to finding them.
In this case, perusing the Internet is the best way to go. If you don't want to take the risk of buying off of Temu to try a newer Ryobi-branded reel, you can scour online marketplaces for older models. Sites like eBay and Mercari have plenty of them kicking around in various conditions and designed for different fishing environments. Alternatively, your local antique and hobby shops could also have some in stock. Sadly, going aftermarket does mean paying aftermarket prices, so you might have to spend some decent money to get a good, clean, working Ryobi reel. Hopefully, you'll find it to be worth the cost.
Fishing tackle might not be the product Ryobi is synonymous with, but it's a part of the company's legacy all the same.