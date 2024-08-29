Does Ryobi Really Make Fishing Reels?

Ryobi is a brand that most associate with power tools, and for good reason. With its wide assortment of tools and appliances, reasonable prices, and largely reliable output, they're a strong choice for a variety of jobs. In fact, there are even select Ryobi tools you definitely want to have in your craft room. However, there is some confusion when it comes to its lesser-known products — chief among them being their fishing reels, which have been a source of discussion and head-scratching for some.

As the history of Ryobi goes, after being established in the 1940s, it came to prominence in the 1960s. It was responsible for a variety of products, including fishing tackle. However, this endeavor didn't last, as it phased out fishing-related items by the end of the 1990s. In September 2000, it sold off its fishing segment to Johshuya Co. Ltd, marking the end of its involvement in such business. Eight years later, Weihai Ryobi International Trading Co. Ltd. entered an agreement with Johshuya to manufacture and sell Ryobi fishing products worldwide, with the exception of the Japan market. If you see new Ryobi fishing gear for sale these days, know that there's a chance it's just a Ryobi product in name only with another brand's tech behind it.

Technically speaking, Ryobi is no longer in the fishing equipment game, but that's not to say you can't track down some of its older products to add to your collection.