How To Set Or Change The Primary PS5 On Your PSN Account

When you first set up a PlayStation 5, you'll need to create a PlayStation Network (PSN) account in order to play online with friends and buy games to add to your library. Once you set up your PSN account and log into it on a new PS5 console, you have the option of enabling gameshare — known as the Console Sharing and Offline Play feature — on the machine.

Assuming you don't have the feature already enabled on a different console, game sharing will be enabled on the new PS5 by default — and this will essentially make the machine the primary PS5 on your PSN account. Other people in the household can also create accounts on the PS5 and then sign in to their own PSN accounts, allowing them to access and play their games on your console.

If those individuals don't already have a primary PS5 assigned in their PSN accounts, the game sharing feature will be enabled by default. However, if they already have game sharing enabled on a different console, they'll have to manually disable it before they can gameshare on your console. This is because a PSN account can only have Console Sharing and Offline Play enabled on one PS5 console at a time.

