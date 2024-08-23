Why Did The Bayesian Superyacht Sink So Disastrously? These Theories Could Explain It

Earlier this week, a luxury yacht belonging to British tech mogul Mike Lynch sank off the coast of Sicily following a storm. As of August 23, seven bodies have been recovered, with the Italian coastguard confirming its identity as that of Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of the deceased billionaire. Ever since the tragic incident, multiple theories have been spread across the internet, trying to decipher why and how the 184-foot Bayesian superyacht became the victim of a freak storm.

According to The Telegraph, Lynch reportedly planned to sell the luxurious yacht back in March, but merely after a few months on the market, he withdrew the listing. In the wake of the accident, investigators are said to be eyeing an analysis of the ship's keel, which was "partially elevated" and is being seen as a potential cause behind the tragedy.

Then there's the "human error" side of the story. Inquiry will also be made into the crew's response, specifically into their emergency protocol execution of closing the hatches. As of now, we don't have any conclusive evidence of how the events unfolded, but experts have pushed a few theories into what was the likely cause behind the yacht capsizing.

