Mike Lynch was a co-founder of the Autonomy Corporation, the founder of Invoke Capital, and the co-founder of cybersecurity company Darktrace. His presence in the tech industry was so widespread that many referred to him as "Britain's Bill Gates." One of his most infamous business dealings involved Hewlett-Packard's acquisition of Autonomy Corporation in October 2011. Only a few months after the deal took place, HP discovered that Autonomy had been claiming hardware sales as software revenue, allegedly making it seem as though it was making more money than it actually was.

This forced HP to devalue the company it had just acquired by $8.8 billion and led to a string of lawsuits. HP replaced Lynch as Autonomy's CEO in May 2012, and only a few months later, multiple government agencies in the U.S. and U.K. began their own investigations into the matter. Several years later in November 2019, Lynch faced up to 25 years in prison in the U.S. — he was extradited from the U.K. in May 2023, kicking off a legal case that was resolved only weeks ago.

In early June 2024, Lynch was cleared of all fraud charges in the U.S. related to the HP-Autonomy acquisition, ending 13 years of litigation. "I am elated with today's verdict and grateful to the jury for their attention to the facts over the last 10 weeks," Lynch said to The Guardian shortly after the verdict. It seems Lynch may have been celebrating the legal victory during the trip on the Bayesian.

