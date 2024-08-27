What Bolt Pattern Is The Dodge Ram 1500, And Are Jeep Wrangler Wheels The Same?

If you've been trudging through the multitude of major wheel brands, shopping for new wheels to improve the look of your Dodge Ram 1500 — or simply Ram 1500 since the brand spun off in 2009 – you've likely come across specifications like bolt pattern, hub diameter, offset, and wheel width. You were probably prepared for more common dimensions centered around tire size and wheel diameter, since that information is listed on your tires and upgrading to a larger wheel size is a common option when buying a truck.

Discovering the prices attached to new wheels has probably led you here to explore other options. You may have considered painting the wheels on your truck to get a custom look on the cheap, before wondering if that set of Jeep Wrangler wheels you saw for sale will fit your Ram 1500. If you just look at the 17- or 18-inch wheel diameter you might think you're in luck.

Spoiler Alert: No luck, Jeep Wrangler wheels won't fit current-generation Ram 1500 pickup trucks.

If you've compared the newer-style Ram 1500 wheels to those from a Jeep Wrangler you're probably wondering why this is even a question since the truck has six lug nuts and the Wrangler has five, they are obviously not the same. However, the old-body-style Ram 1500 Classic has wheels with five holes, on a 5.5-inch diameter bolt pattern, that look similar to those on the Jeep Wrangler.

