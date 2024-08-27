What Bolt Pattern Is The Dodge Ram 1500, And Are Jeep Wrangler Wheels The Same?
If you've been trudging through the multitude of major wheel brands, shopping for new wheels to improve the look of your Dodge Ram 1500 — or simply Ram 1500 since the brand spun off in 2009 – you've likely come across specifications like bolt pattern, hub diameter, offset, and wheel width. You were probably prepared for more common dimensions centered around tire size and wheel diameter, since that information is listed on your tires and upgrading to a larger wheel size is a common option when buying a truck.
Discovering the prices attached to new wheels has probably led you here to explore other options. You may have considered painting the wheels on your truck to get a custom look on the cheap, before wondering if that set of Jeep Wrangler wheels you saw for sale will fit your Ram 1500. If you just look at the 17- or 18-inch wheel diameter you might think you're in luck.
Spoiler Alert: No luck, Jeep Wrangler wheels won't fit current-generation Ram 1500 pickup trucks.
If you've compared the newer-style Ram 1500 wheels to those from a Jeep Wrangler you're probably wondering why this is even a question since the truck has six lug nuts and the Wrangler has five, they are obviously not the same. However, the old-body-style Ram 1500 Classic has wheels with five holes, on a 5.5-inch diameter bolt pattern, that look similar to those on the Jeep Wrangler.
Why won't Jeep Wrangler wheels fit Ram 1500 trucks?
Jeep Wrangler generations are largely grouped by a two-letter code. Wranglers built after 2018 are referred to as JL, before that was JK. You might think you've spotted a pattern but TJ preceded JK and YJ appeared before those, and that's as far down that rabbit hole as we'll go. Current-generation Jeep Wranglers use a 5x5.0 bolt pattern for attaching wheels to hubs. While they look similar to the Ram 1500 Classic wheel's 5x5.5 pattern, the half-inch diameter difference makes the swap impossible. A 6x5.5 bolt pattern is used by the current-generation Ram 1500.
Let's talk about how bolt patterns are calculated and what these numbers actually mean. The first number, 5 or 6 in our examples, indicates the number of holes in each wheel's bolt pattern — the lug nuts you see. The second number, 5 or 5.5, is the diameter, measured in inches, on which these holes are evenly spaced.
To simplify this a bit, draw a 5.5-inch diameter circle, then make a dot at the top, bottom, and both sides, like 12, 3, 6, and 9 on a clock face. You've drawn a 4x5.5 bolt hole pattern. Change the number of holes on your circle to six, at 12, 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10 on a clock face, and you have a 6x5.5 bolt pattern, just like the new-style Ram 1500. Five-hole patterns are more complicated to explain on a clock face, but you get the idea.
Other considerations when swapping wheels
It's best to not assume that any wheel with a bolt pattern matching your vehicle is safe to use. Other specifications must match up as well. First, consider the size of the hole in the center of the wheel for hub clearance. If it's too small it won't fit your truck either.
Wheel width and offset play major roles in allowing your tires to clear fender wells and suspension components without rubbing. If the tire makes contact with the vehicle while turning or under a load it could cause damage, and a loss of steering control.
One of the most critical ratings for pickup truck wheels is the weight limit. Some aftermarket wheels, or those off lighter-duty vehicles, may not be designed to carry the weight your pickup is capable of hauling.
Wheels from a similar Ram truck, 1500 or 1500 Classic, with a factory upgraded tire and wheel package are the safest bet for swapping without buying aftermarket wheels. Using factory Ram truck wheels ensures they'll have the proper weight ratings, offset, width, and clearance needed to fit and reduces the chances for failure. Suitable wheels are often found at salvages or sold after an upgrade to custom wheels.