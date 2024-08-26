Yamaha MT-09 Y-AMT: How The Semi-Automatic Transmission Works On This New Bike
In the past, we've mentioned how the Yamaha MT-09 is probably one of the best motorcycles in Yamaha's roster. Although the MT-09 isn't the fastest model available on the bike market (or even among Yamaha motorcycles in general), it is a pretty good option around the $10,000 mark. Plus, there's a reason why its iconic naked sports bike appearance has stood the test of time.
Earlier this year, we rounded up everything you needed to know about the 2024 Yamaha MT-09, and there was truly a lot to be excited about. For example, it introduced improved acoustic amplifiers — for those who love making their bikes go vroom — new smartphone integration features, and the latest smart key system. That said, Yamaha proved that it wasn't done with the surprises yet, and announced the new semi-automatic transmission system (Y-AMT) for the latest generation of the MT-09 motorcycles.
It's important to note that while the Y-AMT system is fresh off the factory, Yamaha isn't new to the automated manual transmission system. The motorcycle manufacturer launched the Yamaha Chip Controlled Shift (YCC-S) almost two decades ago in 2006. However, Yamaha claims that its new Y-AMT system is a game changer in more ways than one.
How does the semi-automatic transmission on the Yamaha MT-09 Y-AMT work?
On its website for the MT-09, Yamaha shares all the interesting details about the Y-AMT automated manual transmission system. An obvious difference in terms of appearance are the new switches for the transmission, including the most important one located at the top portion of the right handlebar. By toggling the AT/MT mode button, you can choose whether you prefer to ride with manual or an automatic transmission.
Once you're on manual transmission (MT) mode, you can easily change gears with the see-saw switch, located on the pod on the left handlebar. While on automatic transmission (AT) mode, you can opt for either a sporty (D+) or soft (D) ride by pressing the MODE button located on the bottom of the pod — the transmission then adjusts gear shifts "without any compromise to sporty performance," according to Yamaha. To confirm what mode you're in, you can look at the upper-right corner of the 5-inch TFT screen.
On the other hand, Yamaha also confirmed that owners of the new MT-09 Y-AMT should be prepared to say goodbye to the clutch lever and shift pedal. While this is bound to cause a bit of a learning curve for some riders, it can potentially help give less experienced riders an overall less stressful riding experience. Aside from this specific variant of the MT-09, it's likely we're going to see the new semi-automatic transmission system in other models coming out in 2025 as well. One thing's for sure, Yamaha riders who love long trips may want to give this transmission a try.