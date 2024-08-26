Yamaha MT-09 Y-AMT: How The Semi-Automatic Transmission Works On This New Bike

In the past, we've mentioned how the Yamaha MT-09 is probably one of the best motorcycles in Yamaha's roster. Although the MT-09 isn't the fastest model available on the bike market (or even among Yamaha motorcycles in general), it is a pretty good option around the $10,000 mark. Plus, there's a reason why its iconic naked sports bike appearance has stood the test of time.

Earlier this year, we rounded up everything you needed to know about the 2024 Yamaha MT-09, and there was truly a lot to be excited about. For example, it introduced improved acoustic amplifiers — for those who love making their bikes go vroom — new smartphone integration features, and the latest smart key system. That said, Yamaha proved that it wasn't done with the surprises yet, and announced the new semi-automatic transmission system (Y-AMT) for the latest generation of the MT-09 motorcycles.

It's important to note that while the Y-AMT system is fresh off the factory, Yamaha isn't new to the automated manual transmission system. The motorcycle manufacturer launched the Yamaha Chip Controlled Shift (YCC-S) almost two decades ago in 2006. However, Yamaha claims that its new Y-AMT system is a game changer in more ways than one.

