Yamaha Raptor 700 Vs. 700R Vs. 700R SE: What's Different Between These Sport ATVs?

If you're in the market for a new Sport ATV, renowned motorcycle and motorsports maker Yamaha is definitely one of the brands that you may consider. The Japanese automotive major has had a long history of selling ATVs in the U.S.: Yamaha's first ATV for the U.S. market — the Tri-Moto was launched more than 40 years ago — in 1980. Five years later, the company launched the YFM 200, which became the first 4-wheel ATV from Yamaha to be sold in the U.S. Yamaha has, since then, become a major player in the ATV segment, and has regularly updated its ATV lineup with newer and better models.

Yamaha's current lineup of Sport ATVs for the U.S. market includes a wide range of products that span different price segments. The most affordable of the lot include the youth-focused YFZ50, which retails for a little over $2,300, and the Raptor 110, which will set you back by $3,599. Yamaha's racing-focused ATV segment includes the YFZ450R and the YFZ450R SE. As for the top-end, trail-focused Raptor models, these include the Raptor 700, Raptor 700R, and the Raptor 700R SE.

For anyone considering getting themselves a 700 series ATV, it is important to know the key differences between these similarly named models and what their use cases are.