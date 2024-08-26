What Does Enduro Mean On A Yamaha Outboard?
Outboard describes a popular type of boat engine for fishing and commercial uses. Yamaha makes a variety of outboard boat motors ranging from powerful four-strokes to the rugged and dependable two-stroke Enduro series.
Yamaha designs the Enduro outboard lineup primarily "to power commercial fishery and transport boats." Boats, and the outboards that power them, face harsh conditions, operating daily in a variety of weather and water conditions. To support Yamaha's worldwide outboard customer base, the Enduro series features outboards capable of utilizing kerosene fuel as well as gasoline-powered models.
Gasoline-powered Yamaha Enduro outboard sizes range from the smallest 165cc E8D model with 7.9 hp to the 74-hp 1,140cc E75B: the largest of the Enduro lineup. It's worth mentioning here that the Enduro model numbers refer to their power rating in PS, or PferdeStärke. PS is a metric power measurement where one PS is equal to roughly 0.986 hp.
The Kerosene-powered Enduro series also starts with a 165cc 7.9-hp model, the EK8D, but tops out at 669cc with EK40G rated at 39.5 hp. The Enduro two-stroke outboards require pre-mixed fuel and oil for operation regardless of fuel type, gasoline or kerosene.
What should someone know before buying a Yamaha Enduro outboard engine?
There are some things to consider before buying a Yamaha Enduro outboard engine. First, you'll need to choose a fuel-type that makes the most sense for your region and application. While kerosene might be a less expensive fuel in some regions, it burns less efficiently compared to gasoline, resulting in more smoke emitted from the exhaust. Kerosene fuel may also be less readily available than unleaded gasoline, especially dockside.
Your boat's recommended outboard engine horsepower is a function of the amount of weight the boat can support and its intended use. The smallest E8D or EK8D Yamaha Enduro outboard, weighing 63.9 pounds, would serve a small flat-bottom aluminum boat intended to navigate small bodies of water or the occasional river well. Whereas the largest 266.8-pound E75B Enduro's capabilities would be mostly wasted in those conditions and the weight of the engine, combined with the boater operating the tiller steering, could swamp the small boat.