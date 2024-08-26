What Does Enduro Mean On A Yamaha Outboard?

Outboard describes a popular type of boat engine for fishing and commercial uses. Yamaha makes a variety of outboard boat motors ranging from powerful four-strokes to the rugged and dependable two-stroke Enduro series.

Advertisement

Yamaha designs the Enduro outboard lineup primarily "to power commercial fishery and transport boats." Boats, and the outboards that power them, face harsh conditions, operating daily in a variety of weather and water conditions. To support Yamaha's worldwide outboard customer base, the Enduro series features outboards capable of utilizing kerosene fuel as well as gasoline-powered models.

Gasoline-powered Yamaha Enduro outboard sizes range from the smallest 165cc E8D model with 7.9 hp to the 74-hp 1,140cc E75B: the largest of the Enduro lineup. It's worth mentioning here that the Enduro model numbers refer to their power rating in PS, or PferdeStärke. PS is a metric power measurement where one PS is equal to roughly 0.986 hp.

Advertisement

The Kerosene-powered Enduro series also starts with a 165cc 7.9-hp model, the EK8D, but tops out at 669cc with EK40G rated at 39.5 hp. The Enduro two-stroke outboards require pre-mixed fuel and oil for operation regardless of fuel type, gasoline or kerosene.