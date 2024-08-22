What Does 'Loc' Stand For On Kindle? Here's What You Need To Know

If an Amazon Kindle is your go-to e-reader, then there are certain features you ought to tap into to make the device more useful to you. For instance, you can take advantage of its built-in vocabulary builder to take note of words you may not know the meaning of and master them through review. You can also connect your Kindle account to Goodreads, an Amazon-owned book recommendations platform that collects reviews from readers and helps you keep track of books you've finished and have yet to read.

The Kindle also has several settings you may want to modify or even know about. Among many things, apart from tweaking the brightness of the device's screen to an eye-friendly level or potentially switching to dark mode when available, you also ought to adjust the size of the font so you're not needlessly squinting when reading.

There are a few things you can have shown on the screen as you refresh the page on your Kindle. At the top of the display is the clock, which is self-explanatory. In the bottom-left corner, you may see "Loc" followed by a number, an indicator that you may find confusing.