All Of The Changes Coming To The 2025 Formula 1 Driver Lineup

Formula 1 racing has gone through many changes since the first race was held in 1950, and the 20 seats on the grid are coveted by drivers around the world. In every year of competition through the current season, there have been at least two changes to the F1 driver's lineup. Most years saw much more turnover than that, but the grid for the first race of 2024 was identical to that from the year before for the first time in history. Some of that previous driver shuffle was a result of teams entering and leaving the sport, and team turnover has slowed dramatically in recent years. Since 1994, only ten new teams have joined Formula 1, with the last being Haas in 2016.

Advertisement

There will be some consistency going into next year for F1's top teams, but there have already been some notable changes announced. The big news in that regard came earlier this year, when seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton announced he would be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari. Hamilton topped our list of the best F1 drivers of all time, and he currently holds or shares all of F1's most important records. Hamilton's move bumped Carlos Sainz from his Ferrari seat, and only three teams will keep their 2024 driver pairing intact for 2025.