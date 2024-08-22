Google Pixel 9 Pro Vs. Pro XL: Is The Screen The Only Difference?

Google debuted the new higher-priced Pixel 9 line of smartphones at its annual Made by Google event in August 2024. On top of the titular Pixel 9, the new lineup also consists of several Pro iterations: Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Pixel Pro, and its vaguely larger Pixel 9 Pro XL. If you're the type of person looking for a decently-sized phone but you'd rather not spend your money on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, then you might be looking at either the Pixel 9 Pro or Pro XL. Both of these smartphones have a lot in common, making the choice significantly more difficult. They both offer a smooth display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, peak brightness of up to 3000 nits, and a screen made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Furthermore, both phones have the same storage options of 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and as high as 1 TB. Even the processor and cameras are identical. There are definitely more differences between the Pixel 9 Pro and the base model Pixel 9, but there are a few more things that set the Pro and Pro XL apart from the screen size. While the few differences between the two phones might not be dealbreakers for many, depending on your priorities for a phone, it can help settle that internal debate. If you commonly suffer from FOMO and a friend chooses one phone while you choose the other, neither of you has any real bragging rights over the other.