Google Pixel 9 Pro Vs. Pro XL: Is The Screen The Only Difference?
Google debuted the new higher-priced Pixel 9 line of smartphones at its annual Made by Google event in August 2024. On top of the titular Pixel 9, the new lineup also consists of several Pro iterations: Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Pixel Pro, and its vaguely larger Pixel 9 Pro XL. If you're the type of person looking for a decently-sized phone but you'd rather not spend your money on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, then you might be looking at either the Pixel 9 Pro or Pro XL. Both of these smartphones have a lot in common, making the choice significantly more difficult. They both offer a smooth display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, peak brightness of up to 3000 nits, and a screen made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Furthermore, both phones have the same storage options of 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and as high as 1 TB. Even the processor and cameras are identical. There are definitely more differences between the Pixel 9 Pro and the base model Pixel 9, but there are a few more things that set the Pro and Pro XL apart from the screen size. While the few differences between the two phones might not be dealbreakers for many, depending on your priorities for a phone, it can help settle that internal debate. If you commonly suffer from FOMO and a friend chooses one phone while you choose the other, neither of you has any real bragging rights over the other.
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Obviously, the biggest and most noticeable difference between the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL is the size of the screens. The Pro version of the phone is six inches tall, 2.8 inches wide, and .3 inches deep, weighing a mere seven ounces. This gives the phone a total of 6.3 inches of usable screen. With a resolution of 1280 x 2856 and 495 PPI, it's going to have a rather sharp image. In fact, it might display a sharper image than its XL counterpart due to a higher pixel density. It's a small tradeoff (better resolution versus better PPI) but a tradeoff, nonetheless.
The batteries in these two phones are similar but not identical. The Pro comes with a 4700 mAh battery that can charge up to 55% within 30 minutes if you use Google's 45W USB-C fast charger. Unfortunately, that's not the charger that comes in the box with the phone. In fact, a brick doesn't come with this or the Pro XL. It's sold separately and retails for $29.99, tacking on an additional $30 to the $999 price tag. The Pixel 9 Pro does come with a USB-C to USB-C charging cable, though.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Yes, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is larger than the Pixel Pro. It's in the name, after all. However, anyone who has ever had the Pro version of previous Pixel phones, the Pro XL is comparable to them in size. Besides having the same 0.3-inch depth as its Pro sibling, the Pro XL sits at 6.4 inches tall and an even 3 inches wide, giving it a larger OLED display of 6.8 inches. As mentioned, this larger screen comes with a better resolution of 1344 x 2992, but its pixel density is slightly lower at 486 PPI.
Then there's the matter of its battery. The Pro XL sports a 5060 mAh battery that can charge to 70% within 30 minutes with the 45W USB-C fast charger Google sells separately. Lastly, the Pro XL carries a price tag of $1,099, $100 more than the Pixel Pro. Of course, if you want to go with a larger storage capacity or choose one of the other premium options, that will raise the price ever so slightly.
Other than that, there are no other differences between the two Pro versions of the Pixel 9. It's definitely easier to list their differences than their similarities.