What A Yellow Border Around Your Screen In Windows 11 Means (And How To Remove It)

You're most likely to see the yellow border on Windows 11 when your screen is being recorded, whether with its propriety screen and video recording feature, Snipping Tool, or with a third-party tool like OBS, but it can appear at other times. If you use an accessibility feature like Windows Narrator, it might cause a yellow border to appear around your screen as it does things like read and write emails, browse the internet, or work with your documents. The same can happen with High Contrast Settings and themes. An outdated or malfunctioning display driver can also sometimes cause this problem. You can't turn off this security feature, but if you're not recording anything and still see a yellow border, something could be running in the background.

Follow these steps to force stop the Snipping Tool:

Right-click the Windows key on your computer's taskbar. Select Task Manager from the drop-down menu. Click the Processes tab in the navigation pane. Scroll down to Snipping Tool under the Processes tab. Click Snipping Tool and then End Task.

When you restart your computer, the yellow border around your screen should be gone. If not, accessibility features could be to blame. You can try turning these off to see if that solves the problem.

Follow these steps to disable the Narrator:

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Go to Accessibility, then select Narrator. Toggle the Narrator feature to off.

Follow these steps to turn off High Contrast Settings:

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Go to Accessibility, then Contrast Themes. Select None from the drop-down menu.

If these steps don't work, try updating or reinstalling your NVIDIA or other display drivers and make sure your computer is up to date.