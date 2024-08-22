What Does The RSCA Off Button Mean On A Toyota Car?

In the many decades since Toyota's first car, the 1936 Toyoda Model AA, hit the streets for the first time, the company has made great strides in the automotive world. The automaker has provided drivers around the world with a range of vehicles, from a $10,000 Toyota pickup truck to SUVs to sports cars, keeping up with all the latest technology simultaneously. In the modern era, the interiors of Toyota vehicles are packed with screens, buttons, and knobs, all intended to operate various comfort and safety features for the driver and passengers alike.

One of the buttons in modern Toyotas that has caused some confusion among non-die-hard auto enthusiasts is the RSCA Off button. RSCA stands for Roll Sensing Curtain Airbags, which are a part of the ceiling of select Toyota vehicles. When active, these airbags can deploy when excessive wobbling or even tipping is detected, so as to protect the driver and passengers in the event the car rolls over. As the label suggests, the RSCA Off button deactivates this system if desired, though it doesn't affect any other airbags in the car.

By the sound of it, the RSCA system is a key safety feature, so why would someone want to turn it off in the first place? In truth, there are some settings where you might want to switch it off for a bit.

