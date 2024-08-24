How To Screen Mirror On Roku TV (And What To Do If It Isn't Working)

If a connection can't be made, screen mirroring won't be established. One issue might be because both devices aren't on the same WiFi network. However, if they're both open to screen mirroring and on the same network but still won't mirror, you can try disconnecting and reconnecting to the WiFi and restarting both devices.

In the event these relatively simple fixes don't work, you can try more involved ones. Going into your Roku's settings, make sure that screen mirroring is set to "Prompt" or "Always Allow" instead of "Never Allow." You might want to try giving your WiFi router and modem a restart in case the issue is on your Internet's end. There's also the matter of your given device being incapable of screen mirroring. Some older phones, laptops, and tablets might not support it. It's best to research your device online or refer to the manufacturer directly. If all else fails, contacting Roku Support should get you on the right track.

Technology can be finicky, and cause more than a few headaches. Though they can be a bit touchy, Roku's screen mirroring capability are incredibly useful. If you try to use it and encounter issues along the way, hopefully, these solutions are able to rectify them in short order.

