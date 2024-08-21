How To Find Your Wi-Fi Password On Windows

Setting complex Wi-Fi passwords is one of the most effective ways to secure your network from unauthorized access. However, the downside of having a strong, intricate password is that it can be easy to forget, especially since it's not something you use every day. Modern smartphones have made sharing Wi-Fi passwords incredibly simple — often with just a quick tap or a QR code. Fortunately, retrieving your Wi-Fi password on a Windows 10 or 11 PC isn't difficult either.

Knowing how to find a saved Wi-Fi password on Windows can be handy if you forget it, need to share it with a friend, or want to reconnect a new device to your network. The best part is that you don't need to rely on any third-party apps or programs for this. Windows provides built-in tools that allow you to easily access the credentials of your current Wi-Fi network. As for previously saved passwords, it's possible but it gets a little technical.