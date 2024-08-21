About:Blank: What It Means (And Can It Be Fixed?)

Everyone has been there: You type in a web address, click enter, wait for the website to load, and you're met with a blank page. You look to confirm the address you input and all the address bar says is "about:blank." It's not the same thing as the "403 Forbidden" error or the "504 Gateway Timeout" error. It's a sign that something is wrong with the website you tried visiting, not your web browser or internet. If you were to type in about:history into your browser, it will bring up previously visited websites. There are a slew of other commands users can utilize with the "about" function. Type "about:about" into the address bar and it spits out a long list of possible commands to use with it.

In the case of about:blank, the browser is being asked to bring up a blank page and that's what it does. Some people have used the blank page as their browser's homepage because it will help the browser launch faster. Browsers are filled with widgets and shortcuts these days, increasing load times.

The about:blank page will also appear if you open a download link that forces the browser to open up an additional window. It might even happen if your internet is unstable and not loading webpages properly, or if the website you're visiting doesn't exist anymore. Just about every major web browser uses the about:blank function. So how do you avoid or fix this built-in function?