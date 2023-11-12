The '403 Forbidden' Error Explained: Causes And Possible Fixes

There are several HTTP error codes you might encounter when surfing the web. These errors refer to a variety of problems, and they can quite easily ruin your online experience. The problem is they do so without actually properly telling you what is wrong.

One of the most infamous error codes is the HTTP 404, or the "not found" code. But another one that is slightly less obvious but just as common and aggressive in how it stops your ability to access a site is HTTP 403 — also known as the "forbidden" code. Sure, the word forbidden gives you an idea of what the code is. In the simplest terms, it means you are trying to access a website without the necessary permissions to do so.

But what exactly causes it, and most importantly, what do you do in order to fix it? If you follow this easy guide, you can say goodbye to that pesky code and surf error-free.