Do Aircraft Carriers Travel Alone?

The U.S. has 11 aircraft carriers at the moment, and each one is a powerful asset that's a big target for enemy forces. Big is the key word here, since despite being faster than you might think, aircraft carriers aren't exactly the most lithe, stealthy ships on the water, and quite vulnerable to attacks. These attacks can take the form of long-range cruise missiles, underwater attacks with submarines and mines, and missile and bomb attacks from the air. All of that is easier to defend with a few sea friends at your side.

According to the Navy, there are currently 11 carrier strike groups in formation, most of which are based in the U.S. on an ongoing basis with one forward deployed in Japan. They typically consist of the aircraft carrier, two guided missile cruisers, two anti-aircraft warships, and one to two anti-submarine destroyers or frigates. Carrier groups are rarely alike, depending on the nature of the mission. Sometimes there are also other types of ships, including supply ships, mine sweepers, troop ships, and cargo ships carrying tanks and other equipment.

In total all the ships house approximately 7,500 sailors and Marines, and are accompanied by Strike fighters, Growlers, Hawkeyes, Greyhounds, and helicopters. The groups can strike targets upwards of 1,000 miles away, and in unison form an often-unequaled global projection of naval power.

[Featured image by United States Navy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]