Are Amazon's Alexa Services Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

The easiest way to know whether the service is down or not is by simply asking Alexa herself. Say, "Alexa, is everything working?" If the system is functional, you'll get a response somewhere along the lines of "As far as I can tell, I'm working." You can then try using a different command like "What time is it?" or "Tell me the weather for tomorrow" to see if Alexa will respond as expected.

If, however, you don't get a reply from Alexa after asking if everything is working, it can mean the service is down. Perhaps there's an outage among Amazon's servers that's affecting Alexa, your Wi-Fi network doesn't have an internet connection, or your Echo speaker or display is glitching. To figure out what's causing your issue, have your smartphone ready.

First, verify that you can reach the internet by simply opening a Wifi-powered app or performing a search on your browser. Then, go to the Amazon Alexa app and try asking her questions. If the assistant works in the app, it may be your Echo speaker or display that's the problem. Try rebooting it. If none of these troubleshooting techniques fix your issue, then there's a high chance it's a hiccup on Amazon's end. You can verify with the other methods we'll be sharing below.

