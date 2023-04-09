Amazon Echo/Alexa Red Ring: What It Means And How To Fix It

Amazon Echo and its built-in voice assistant have been changing lives worldwide. The multi-talented Alexa can answer a wide range of common queries, change the colors of your living room lights to purple, play all manner of surprisingly compelling games with you, and even fart on command. Such smart devices are equal parts toys and practical tools, and Amazon's has (surprising nobody) been a great sales success. Statista states 130 million of the systems will be sold by 2025.

However, as wonderful as technology can be, it's certainly not infallible. Fans of Microsoft's Xbox family of game consoles will probably remember the horrible scourge of the red ring of death, which plagued the Xbox 360. In August 2021, per IGN, Peter Moore (a former Microsoft executive) told Podcast Unlocked 201 of the 360's issue, "We knew it was heat related. There were all kinds of [homebrew] 'fixes.' I remember people putting wet towels around the box."

Dear old Alexa also sometimes falls victim to a dreaded technological red ring. Here's a wet-towel-free rundown of what might be causing the issue and how to fix it.