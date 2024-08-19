5 Unexpected Uses For Your Old DVD Or CD Player

If you make and etch your own PCB at home, then you know the struggle of having to constantly shake the board while in the etching solution. It's arguably one of the most boring tasks in the entire etching process, and you wish you could do something more productive than agitating the solution. With a CD/DVD player, however, you won't have to do the agitation yourself — you can just build a PCB shaker from your old player.

The PCB shaker is made out of the CD/DVD player's disc tray (with its motor ejection mechanism still attached). Just as its name suggests, the PCB shaker continuously shakes the PCB back and forth to agitate the solution and wash off the unwanted copper from your board. It does this with the help of an Arduino Uno and motor shield. The Uno microcontroller unit is programmed to simply run the disc tray's motor forward and backward repeatedly. This then retracts and ejects the tray, mimicking the shaking motion. A right-sized container for the etching solution is placed on the tray, where you can drop your PCB.

To make this project yourself, you'll need any old CD/DVD player, an Arduino Uno board, Adafruit motor shield, 5V power supply, etching solution container, and some wood for the base of the disc tray.

