Why Do Riders Hang Bells On Their Harley-Davidson? The Meaning Behind The Tradition

It's something that would appear out of place to anyone who's not a rider: a little bell hanging from a motorcycle, and clearly not part of the bike's original factory specifications. But even though you'd be unlikely to hear it while going full speed down the highway, the bells are part of a long tradition meant to keep motorcycle riders safe on the road.

Advertisement

Often known as gremlin bells, guardian bells, angel bells, or spirit bells, among other names, they're intended as a sort of good luck charm for motorcycle riders, protecting them from evil spirits looking to cause trouble while riding. There are numerous legends and origin stories as to the genesis of the tradition. Still, the general idea is that evil spirits, sometimes called gremlins, lurk on roads in an attempt to cling to motorcycles and cause mischief.

Where the bells come in is to capture the spirits in the hollow part of the bell and drive them mad with constant ringing until they hop off the bike in retreat and seek trouble elsewhere. It's not clear if this impacts bell-less cars.

[Featured image by Stockstill, Tiffany via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC 4.0 ]

Advertisement