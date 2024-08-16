What Is SMB: How Does The Protocol Work & What Does The Abbreviation Stand For?

There are a lot of practical uses for a personal server, both at home and for a business. You can use them to network local computers, provide communal storage, host email, and a variety of other convenient purposes. You can even set up a web server with a Raspberry Pi. Setting them up can be a bit complicated on the software side for the uninitiated, however, and you will more than likely encounter a few terms that you aren't familiar with.

Those using any kind of server system will likely stumble across a protocol called SMB. This is commonly associated with file-sharing programs. You might see it pop up on anything from home media servers to wireless inkjet printers. It's used in the Microsoft Windows basic PC operating systems as well as the company's dedicated Windows Server operating systems.

However, for such a commonly used protocol, few systems give descriptions of what SMB actually is. You might be wondering what it stands for, what it does, and how you can use it on your servers to set up your own home network with confidence. Here is everything you need to know about SMB.