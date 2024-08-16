How Much Horsepower Does A 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 5.7 HEMI Have & What's One Worth Today?

Following its first major redesign since the fifth-generation Ram 1500 debuted for 2019, Stellantis elected to drop the celebrated 5.7 HEMI engine from its full-size truck lineup for the 2025 model year. The decision was in line with the company's intent to lower its carbon impact by up to 50% by 2030. In its stead, shoppers are now being offered a 420-hp (or 540-hp), 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six known as the Hurricane. Needless to say, one of the implications of this action is that, now, the only way to score a HEMI-powered Ram 1500 is by purchasing one on the used car market, where the 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 5.7 HEMI is a consistently popular choice.

Advertisement

The truck is very well-liked by owners and has received rave reviews for its durability, solid build quality, pleasantly spacious and comfortable interior, as well as potent V8 engine, which commenters note continues to dutifully serve. As for how much horsepower the 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 5.7 HEMI makes, the large pickup develops a prodigious 345 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. Back in 2004, that output was enough to make the Dodge Ram 1500 5.7 HEMI the most powerful production light-duty truck. It also made it immensely capable, with the half-ton pickup able to tow a whopping 9,200 pounds when appropriately equipped. To provide some context, a 4X4 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie Regular Cab with the 4.7-liter PowerTech V8 has a tow rating of 8,150 pounds.

Advertisement

The 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 5.7 HEMI was also reasonably efficient, despite not featuring Chrysler's Multiple Displacement System (MDS), a cylinder deactivation technology that allows the HEMI V8 to shut off up to four cylinders under light load conditions (the technology launched two years later on the pickup in 2006). In EPA testing, a 5.7-liter HEMI-powered 2004 Ram 1500 returned 12 mpg in the city, 16 mpg on the highway, and 14 mpg combined.