What Does XLT Stand For On Ford Trucks?
People shopping for a new truck often spend a lot of time looking at different makes and models — as they should — but they sometimes neglect to scrutinize what comes with each of the trims offered across those models. This is a mistake because the packages associated with different trims can dramatically alter the feature set that comes with the truck. Different manufacturers often use different trim designations to identify distinct feature sets. Some designations are fairly common across multiple brands. Still, there are other, more unique designations out there, for which the companies that produce them don't always do the best job explaining what those abbreviations stand for or what they actually mean.
A great example of this is Ford's XLT trim. This isn't a designation that you will find from any other manufacturer, but it is present on several of Ford's truck lines, including the popular F-150. Ford's website doesn't do a whole heck of a lot to make it clear what XLT stands for or what precisely the XLT model is packing that warrants the $11,000 markup over the XL edition. To take the guesswork out, here's what XLT is and what comes with Ford's trucks come with when you get it.
XLT is a luxary trim
While the official Ford site doesn't really give a clear explanation of what XLT stands for or what it comes with, there are a handful of dealership sites that dive a little deeper into this particular trim package. The Indianapolis-based dealership Tom Woodford Ford states that XLT stands for "Extra Luxurious Truck." This, along with the step up in price, implies that the XLT model is designed to be a midrange trim that offers more comfort-oriented functions and capabilities than the base XT model while still being more affordable than the premium packages. The website also states that this typically includes "features like 17-inch aluminum wheels, fog lamps, power windows, door locks, and Ford Co-Pilot 360 2.0 technology."
By comparing the trims on individual models, we can also see some other unique features. The 2024 Ford F-150 XLT adds Pro Trailer Backup Assist and Hitch Assist functionalities that give the driver smart controls to assist in lining up large trailers and backing them into difficult spaces, making the F-150 one of the best for towing. It also comes with BlueCruise Hands-Free Highway Driving — a smart feature that Ford claims allows drivers to let go of the wheel and allows the truck to navigate highways on its own (though it's worth noting that this feature eventually requires a subscription to maintain the service.)
XLT sometimes offer more power
The XLT name might suggest that its differences are mostly luxury-focused. Still, by comparing the specs offered in the base models, we can see that the differences go beyond comfort. The XLT package tends to offer a bit more power as well.
The 2024 Ford F-150 XL runs on a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 Engine. The EcoBoost line is counted among the most reliable engines ever made by Ford, and the 2.7L puts out a respectable 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. It isn't the most powerful option, though. The XLT version is built around a 3.5L PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6 Engine that can get up to 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque — a significant boost that goes a long way toward justifying the price difference. This goes for a few other models as well. The 2024 Ford Super Duty 250 XL has a 6.8L 2-Valve DEVCT PFI Gas V8, while the XLT has a 7.3L OHV PFI V8. The 350 XL and XLT models also use these same two engines, respectively.
However, there are several models where the XL and XLT utilize the same engine. Both the 2024 Ford Super Duty 450 XL and XLT come with the same 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel Engine, and both versions of the 2024 Ford Maverick come with the same 2.0L EcoBoost Engine. So, it's not safe to assume that an XLT will have more horsepower or torque. It's definitely worth taking the time to examine the individual specs.