What Does XLT Stand For On Ford Trucks?

People shopping for a new truck often spend a lot of time looking at different makes and models — as they should — but they sometimes neglect to scrutinize what comes with each of the trims offered across those models. This is a mistake because the packages associated with different trims can dramatically alter the feature set that comes with the truck. Different manufacturers often use different trim designations to identify distinct feature sets. Some designations are fairly common across multiple brands. Still, there are other, more unique designations out there, for which the companies that produce them don't always do the best job explaining what those abbreviations stand for or what they actually mean.

A great example of this is Ford's XLT trim. This isn't a designation that you will find from any other manufacturer, but it is present on several of Ford's truck lines, including the popular F-150. Ford's website doesn't do a whole heck of a lot to make it clear what XLT stands for or what precisely the XLT model is packing that warrants the $11,000 markup over the XL edition. To take the guesswork out, here's what XLT is and what comes with Ford's trucks come with when you get it.