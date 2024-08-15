Rivian Made One Of Its Coolest Accessories Boring (But For A Good Reason)
If you've been patiently waiting to add Rivian's Travel Kitchen to your truck, the day has finally come — it is now available to purchase. However, there's a catch — the accessory may not be as cool as originally promised. That's because the new foldable outdoor kitchen from Rivian unfolds onto the truck's tailgate, rather than slide out of a cross-body storage cubby built within the cab of the truck.
The cubby, known as the Gear Tunnel and available on the R1T, is made possible because an EV doesn't need a drivetrain running across its body as a gas-powered truck does. The 11.6 cubic-foot space was one of the most unique and coolest features of the Rivian R1T when SlashGear first took the EV pickup for a drive.
The manufacturer had originally promised that the Camp Kitchen could slide out from the Gear Tunnel — offering drivers a small sink and induction cook surface powered by the EV's own battery — which would make camping and tailgating more convenient than ever. However, Rivian ended up disappointing many when it canceled the interesting feature. While the Gear Kitchen is finally available, it no longer slides out from the Gear Tunnel. This may make it more boring from a design standpoint, but it does have its advantages — namely, that it's now also compatible with the R1S SUV and that it can work as its own standalone kitchen that can be operated away from the EV. Plus, it's a lot cheaper than originally promised.
The Rivian Travel Kitchen isn't just a gimmick
While the new foldable Travel Kitchen is optimized for the tailgate of Rivian's R1, it can now fit on any tabletop surface since it isn't beholden to the Gear Tunnel. The accessory is designed to remain level and stable without needing to latch directly to the tailgate, making it easier to both set up and cook on. It can still be powered by the R1's electric battery, as well as other external power sources. It features two burners with nine different heat settings that run up to 1500 watts. Drivers won't have to worry about the kitchen accidentally turning on and causing a fire, as it only turns on via a touchscreen power button when induction cookware is added, and automatically turns off when cookware is removed.
The Travel Kitchen is 1,342 millimeters long and 72 millimeters wide when open. Ergonomic handles are integrated into the foldable kitchen to make it easier to carry and transport, while a built-in organizer drawer allows you to store a cutting board, storage bag, and other cooking utensils. There's even a pop out bar to hang a towel from.
In line with Rivian's modern, stylish aesthetic, you can also use the storage bag for adjustable hangout LED lights and retractable poles to transform the EV into a cozy hangout spot for nighttime cooking. The travel kitchen's three-prong power cord can also be stored within the drawer when it's not connected to the R1 or other power source.
The new Rivian Travel Kitchen is several thousand dollars more affordable than the originally promised $6,750. It's now priced at $1,400, and includes the foldable kitchen, storage bag, hangout lights, cutting board, and drawer organizer. Other accessories are sold separately, and deliveries are currently available.