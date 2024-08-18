What Does 5ATM Water Resistance Mean On Your Smartwatch?

Since they entered the marketplace, smartwatches have become a staple of many people's lives. A combination of various cell phone features, exercise equipment, and a traditional wristwatch, these small gadgets are a must-have for tech enthusiasts. Further driving this point home, the companies behind them have continued to innovate, packing them with even more uses, features, and, in the case of Android, essential apps for new users than before. There's even a smartwatch out there that doesn't need to be charged. While this is all well and good, with new additions come increased complexity and terms you might not be familiar with.

A prime example of a smartwatch term that some might be unfamiliar with is the 5ATM acronym. These four digits contain vital information about the watch's water resistance. ATM means physical atmosphere, which pertains to the mean air pressure at sea level. 1 ATM is approximately 10 meters below sea level. Thus, 5ATM means that a watch with that tag can withstand the amount of pressure equivalent to that present at a water depth of 50 meters. That means it can endure being worn while being blasted by water while washing your hands, walking in the rain, or showering, for example.

As it turns out, there's a bit more to the story of the 5ATM label that's worth going over.