What Does 5ATM Water Resistance Mean On Your Smartwatch?
Since they entered the marketplace, smartwatches have become a staple of many people's lives. A combination of various cell phone features, exercise equipment, and a traditional wristwatch, these small gadgets are a must-have for tech enthusiasts. Further driving this point home, the companies behind them have continued to innovate, packing them with even more uses, features, and, in the case of Android, essential apps for new users than before. There's even a smartwatch out there that doesn't need to be charged. While this is all well and good, with new additions come increased complexity and terms you might not be familiar with.
A prime example of a smartwatch term that some might be unfamiliar with is the 5ATM acronym. These four digits contain vital information about the watch's water resistance. ATM means physical atmosphere, which pertains to the mean air pressure at sea level. 1 ATM is approximately 10 meters below sea level. Thus, 5ATM means that a watch with that tag can withstand the amount of pressure equivalent to that present at a water depth of 50 meters. That means it can endure being worn while being blasted by water while washing your hands, walking in the rain, or showering, for example.
As it turns out, there's a bit more to the story of the 5ATM label that's worth going over.
5ATM water resistance doesn't indicate a watch is waterproof
To fully understand how 5ATM can impact a smartwatch's performance and ability to withstand water, it's important to make the distinction between waterproofing and water resistance. Generally, waterproof means that something can be completely submerged in and used in water for a period of time without water penetrating it. Meanwhile, being water resistant means that the gadget can take on small amounts of water but can't be left submerged or used in water without malfunctioning. Thus, just because a watch features the 5ATM label doesn't mean it can be safely submerged 50 meters underwater. It can only take that amount of pressure from one of the sources mentioned above or something similar.
So, if you're in the market for a smartwatch but need something that can survive underwater, check out the other varieties. The 10ATM can handle submerged swimming and snorkeling, as well as the 20ATM, which is intended for water sports and surface diving. It should be noted that, over time, even these smartwatches are susceptible to water damage. Water resistance isn't an iron-clad guarantee nor waterproofing, as even products advertised as such can take on water. At least you can utilize the eject water feature if you're an Apple Watch wearer to prevent extensive issues.
Even in this technologically advanced era, electronics and water don't mix. Hopefully, with your knowledge of the ATM scale, you can determine if a 5ATM smartwatch is right for you or if you need something more heavy-duty.