This Smartwatch Doesn't Need To Be Charged – How That's Possible

So, we have a watch that can power itself more or less endlessly. Surely, this is the herald of a completely energy-independent future, right? Unfortunately, that's not quite the case.

While the PowerWatch's battery system is fascinating, it's more of a novelty than a major advancement, at least for the moment. For one thing, while the energy generated from the temperature differential is enough to power the watch's basic functions like its display, GPS tracker, and heart rate monitor, it can't generate enough energy to perform any fancier functions like you'd find on an Apple Watch, for example. It's actually recommended that you don't run the GPS tracker for more than 30 minutes a day because it drains the battery faster than it can charge.

Additionally, the PowerWatch is intended primarily for those living an active lifestyle. To create an ideal charging situation, you need to be in an active state to get your skin warmed up and in a relatively cool environment, no higher than 80 degrees Fahrenheit. If it's too hot out or you're not generating heat yourself, there's no temperature differential and no power.

While it's not a true free energy solution, the PowerWatch is an interesting step toward that future we want, and perhaps one day, it could reach that future in earnest. It needs to evolve past its specific market niche of fitness enthusiasts who live in cool places.