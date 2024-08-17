Everything To Know About Vivo Phones & Accessories

Despite tasting massive success some places, Chinese smartphone brands have had a difficult time competing in the American smartphone market. Many of these brands have been around for well over a decade and are established players in the smartphone space, gaining popularity across the world — especially in Asia, Africa, and Europe — but not the U.S. market. The most notable Chinese smartphone brands of today include Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus.

A common thread is that they started off developing affordable, value-for-money smartphones, before moving onto more premium, flagship-grade devices. Smartphones from these companies typically offer great performance and features at extremely low and competitive prices — a strategy that worked well for them in several price-conscious global markets.

Vivo was founded in 2009 as one of the many subsidiaries of BBK Electronics, a Chinese conglomerate that until recently also owned a bunch of other smartphone brands, the most famous of which include Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme. Vivo is headquartered in Dongguan, China, in the Guangdong province of China, where the company also has a large manufacturing plant.

In this article, we take a detailed look at Vivo, its history, how the company became a major player in the smartphone industry, and what its future plans are.